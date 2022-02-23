Wagon rides for Houston families

The Houston Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society offered free wagon rides for children and families on Feb 17 to celebrate Family Day. On top of the wagon rides, take home snacks and activity kits were also handed out to the children. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
