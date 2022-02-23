wagon

Wagon rides for Houston families

The Houston Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre Society offered free wagon rides for children and families on Feb 17 to celebrate Family Day. On top of the wagon rides, take home snacks and activity kits were also handed out to the children. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Previous story
VIDEO: RCMP release footage showing suited-up suspects in Coastal GasLink incident
Next story
Extreme weather could help invasive green crab crawl along B.C. coast

Just Posted

CGL ATTACK
Wet’suwet’en condemn Coastal GasLink vandalism and alleged attack on pipeline personnel

The new SMP RV store in Prince George can be seen here. (Murray Sullivan photo/Houston Today)
Sullivan Motor Products expands to Prince George

The District of Houston council is hoping grant applications are successful so that it can start on 10th Street improvements this year. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
Council turns attention to 10th Street update

Trail grooming has posed a significant challenge to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club due to the recent warm weather. (Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club photo/Houston Today)
Second annual Corduroy Cup in Houston