Volunteering to make things beautiful in Houston

Tom Schneider, at 67 years old he is dedicated to Houston’s beautification. He has spent four days washing, prepping and staining the old school housing is now working on staining the old Anglican Church and making the wheel chair ramp safe. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
