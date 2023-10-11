Volleyball at Houston Christian School

Sept. 29 and 30 Houston Christian School hosted a volleyball tournament. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

On Sept. 29 and 30 Houston Christian School (HCS) hosted a volleyball tournament with visiting teams from Smithers Secondary School (SSS), Gidgalang Kuuyas Naay Secondary – Haida Gwaai (GKNS), Ebenezer Canadian Reformed School (ECRS) and Hazelton Secondary School (HAZ). HCS defeats SSS 2-0; GKNS defeats SSS 2-0 HCS defeats GKNS 2-1 ECRS defeats SSS 2-0 ECRS defeats GKNS -2-0 BVCS defeats GKNS 2-0 HCS defeats HAZ 2-0 ECRS defeats HAZ BVCS defeats HCS 2-1 GKNS defeats HAZ 2-1 ECRS defeats BVCS 2-1. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

 

