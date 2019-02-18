‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police are looking for a Prince George man, who they say should be considered violent, with ties to Vernon and Grimshaw, Alta.

The Prince George RCMP released a request for the public’s help in locating 31-year-old Tal Kalum LaRiviere, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large Monday, Feb. 18.

The arrest warrant was issued after LaRiviere failed to meet the conditions of his release by missing curfew at his designated residence in Prince George.

All efforts to locate LaRiviere have been negative so far, police say.

LaRiviere is described as a Metis man standing six-foot-two, weighing 194 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Police say he may be travelling in northern Alberta or northern B.C. He is believed to be driving a blue 1994 GMC 1500 pick-up bearing B.C. licence plate MY9880.

If LaRiviere or his vehicle are located, immediately contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area or call 9-1-1. Do not confront LaRiviere, as he should be considered violent, police say.

Anyone with information about LaRiviere or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca (English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.



