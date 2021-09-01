Village of Granisle plans byelection

Village of Granisle councillor Tom Liversidge has passed away, creating a vacancy which will be filled in a byelection. He’s shown here with the other council members in this 2018 photograph - Mayor Linda McGuire, deputy mayor Marilyn Berglund, councillor Karen Barber and councillor Calvin Thompson. (Village of Granisle photo)

Nomination papers are now available at the Village of Granisle office for a planned byelection to fill a seat vacated when long time councillor Tom Liversidge passed away.

The nomination period itself opens Sept. 21 and closes on Oct. 1 and should there be more than one qualified candidate, a byelection will be held Nov. 6.

The person to fill the seat vacated by Liversidge will serve until next fall when all four council seats and that of the mayor come open in a general election.

In order to be nominated and if then elected a person must be a Canadian citizen and be at least 18 years of age and a resident of B.C. for at least six months immediately before the date nomination papers are filed.

Liversidge was first elected to the Granisle village council in 2008 and was successfully re-elected in 2011, 2014 and 2018.

He also served on the board of the Babine Lake Community Forest Society.

“Our Council was deeply saddened by the passing of Councillor Liversidge in early June,” said Granisle mayor Linda McGuire.

She said Liversidge had served as deputy mayor, was both a director and alternate

director representing the village on the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako board and was the alternate director for the village at the Northern Development Initiative Trust and Northwest B.C. Resource Benefits Alliance tables.

He was also the village’s representative on the Babine Lake Community Forest board and advocated for measures to reduce the threat of wildfires.

“His presence at our Council table continues to be missed as he brought thoughtful insight and perspective to our many discussions surrounding our vision for the community,” said McGuire.

Council has approved of a plaque remembering Liversidge. It will be placed in the council chambers and reads:

Thomas J.W. Liversidge, 2008-2021. In appreciation for your valuable dedication and countless contributions as a Municipal

Councillor for the Village of Granisle

The community forest board has also approved of a bench in his honour to be installed at the Memorial Park.