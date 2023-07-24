(Shuswap Emergency Program/Twitter)

‘Vigorous’ and ‘dangerous’ wildfire north of Chase now 2,000 ha

The fire was first spotted on July 12, and is considered too dangerous for ground crews

A fast-growing wildfire north of Chase is considered dangerous and unsafe for ground crews. The 2,000 hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is being battled from the sky with helicopters working to suppress the blaze.

The fire was first spotted on July 12.

An Evacuation Alert is in effect for the region after being issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), on July 20.

Any changes to Evacuation Alerts will be broadcast through the CSRD’s Alertable emergency notification system. Sign up at csrd.bc.ca/Alertable.

The blaze is currently growing away from homes.

The fire intensity is considered to be vigorous and is categorized at a Rank 3 or 4, with some candling and torching of trees observed by the BC Wildfire Service.

Another nearby blaze, the Bush Creek East wildfire, located on the west of Adams Lake, neighbours the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire.

The Bush Creek wildfire is approximately 400 hectares in size and is being worked on by 35 wildfire ground crews, helicopters, and heavy equipment to create fire lines and remove potential fuel.

Both wildfires are considered out of control are believe to have been ignited by lightning.

For more information visit the BC Wildfire Service website.

