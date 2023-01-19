VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.
But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – near Race Rocks – managed to get a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.
The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.
With the boat already off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.
It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.
