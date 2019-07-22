Chynna Noelle Deese of North Carolina (left) and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia (right) were found dead near Liard Hot Springs on July 15, 2019.

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

The young couple found dead along a highway near Liard Hot Springs in northern B.C. had been shot, police said Monday.

On Monday, RCMP provided an update in the deaths of Chynna Noelle Deese, 24, of North Carolina and Lucas Robertson Fowler, 23, of Australia, who were found along Highway 97 in northern B.C. on the morning of July 15. Fowler’s vehicle, a 1986 blue Chevrolet van with Alberta licence plates, was also found at the scene.

Spokesperson Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said Fowler was living in B.C. and Deese was believed to have been visiting him.

Scan to the 19:50 mark for the Deese/Fowler case:

Investigators released a sketch of a man they believed is linked to the case, but is not a suspect.

Questions have swirled as to whether the Deese/Fowler case is connected in any way to another investigation, about 500 kilometres southwest near Dease Lake.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are missing after the pair’s car was found on fire on Highway 37 near the Stikine River Bridge on Friday.

A man was found dead near the scene, and police released a composite sketch of him in the hopes of learning his identity. They said it’s possible he could be linked to the young couple.

More to come.

READ MORE: Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

READ MORE: Alberni teens missing after vehicle found ablaze near Dease Lake, B.C.

