Attendees of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver Sunday (Sept. 18) were caught on video destroying venue structures, in apparent anger after the night’s headliner Lil Baby cancelled last minute. (Twitter screenshot/@mc1040597)

Attendees of the Breakout Festival in Vancouver Sunday (Sept. 18) were caught on video destroying venue structures, in apparent anger after the night’s headliner Lil Baby cancelled last minute. (Twitter screenshot/@mc1040597)

VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

Police had to be called to the PNE grounds at Hastings Park Sunday (Sept. 18) night

The Breakout Festival grounds at Hastings Park in Vancouver quickly turned into a scene reminiscent of Woodstock ‘99 Sunday (Sept. 18) night, after the headlining act Lil Baby cancelled his performance at the last second.

Attendees’ disappointment quickly turned into anger, according to the festival’s organizers at the PNE, who said in a statement that their amphitheatre and parts of Hastings Park sustained significant damage.

Videos posted to social media show concert-goers tearing down a drinks tent and tossing waste bins.

The reason for the sudden cancellation, according to Breakout Festival’s Twitter, was Lil Baby feeling too ill to rap.

“Lil Baby arrived to Breakout Festival and was unfortunately too sick to perform. We know you were looking forward to seeing him but these circumstances are beyond our control,” reads the festival’s tweet.

The PNE organizers said the Vancouver Police Department was called and helped bring things under control.

“Today, our first priority is for the safety and well being of our staff as many were deeply affected by the reaction of guests and behaviour that ensued,” the PNE said in a statement.

“To our neighbours – the PNE is incredibly sorry for the actions of those guests and impact this behaviour may have had on our community. We will be undertaking a full investigation and will be making further statements shortly.”

Black Press Media has reached out to VPD for further details, including whether there were any tickets issued or arrests made.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ConcertsVancouver

Previous story
Ottawa is scaling back its promise to phase out open net-pen salmon farms, critics say
Next story
Ex-Canuck Virtanen given shot at joining Oilers after not-guilty sex assault verdict

Just Posted

The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government on Sept. 15, 2022. (Photo: Mayor Lee Brain’s Facebook page)
Northwest communities sign memorandum on revenue-sharing with province

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen

Queen Elizabeth II passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 96. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)
Prime Minister says Monday will be federal holiday to mark Queen’s state funeral