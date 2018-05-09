Two people were reportedly hit by a train at the Yale Road crossing in Rosedale on Tuesday night. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Two teenaged girls were reported injured by a passing train in Rosedale Tuesday night, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident happened on Yale Road, at the crossing near Old Yale Road, just before 9 p.m. There are reports from witnesses that the two teenagers were chasing their dog, and trying to get him off the tracks.

One of them was airlifted to hospital, while the other was taken by paramedics to Chilliwack General.

RCMP and rail police are investigating the incident.

A passerby caught some of the rescue efforts on camera, and has shared video on Youtube.

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. teacher disciplined for classroom jokes

Just Posted

Flood watch advisory issued for Houston area

Public requested to refrain from recreating near Bulkley River

Sweeping salmon closures for recreational fishing

Zero retention of chinook on Skeena River and Nass River effective immediately for sport fishers

WANTED: Devon Ambridge

Smithers man wanted on charges of drug trafficking, assault causing bodily harm, 19 release breaches

Minerals North brings optimism to Houston

“My hat’s off to the organizing committee,” says attendee

Houston to host ‘Walk with your doctor’ event

Dr. Onuora Odoh encourages local residents to participate

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Teens were reportedly chasing dog off tracks when injured by passing train

Enbridge and CPPIB sign $1.75B renewable power deal, create joint venture

Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to sell 49 per cent of its interests in a group renewable power assets for $1.75 billion

Canada to apologize for turning away Nazi-era ship of Jews

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will apologize for turning away a Nazi-era ship of Jews

Trump’s pull out from Iran deal deepens US isolation

Iran will send foreign minister to negotiate with countries remaining in the nuclear deal after Donald Trump’s decision to pull America from the deal

Volcanic gases prompt door-to-door evacuation in Hawaii

Hawaii County officials have issued a cellphone alert warning residents of a subdivision to immediately evacuate

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

B.C. teacher disciplined for classroom jokes

Nicknames and video game playing deemed inappropriate

B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Ladner product first Canuck to toss a no-no in 73 years

Most Read