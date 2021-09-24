Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

Image from Surrey catalytic converter theft. (Submitted)

VIDEO: Surrey woman catches catalytic converter theft in progress

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened Thursday in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

A Surrey woman caught a bold theft of a catalytic converter Thursday afternoon and police are now looking for two suspects.

“This happened to me yesterday,” the woman told the Now-Leader. “It was terrifying.”

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn said the theft happened in the 10800-block of 142 Street and was reported shortly after 5 p.m.

“There seems to be an increase, certain metals within them as their value increases, we’ll tend to see a increase in catalytic converter thefts,” she said.

According to ICBC, there have been 1,189 such thefts reported this year resulting roughly $2.3 million in claims. In 2020, there were 1,060 thefts.

Police ask anyone with information on this or other catalytic converter thefts to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


