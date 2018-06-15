Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Kim Kasatkin

Footage has surfaced that appears to show Kimberlee Kasatkin documenting abuse she says she suffered at the hands of her partner in Peru.

Kasatkin’s spouse, Christopher Franz Bettocchi, was charged last may in the death of the 41-year-old woman from Abbotsford.

Kimberlee was living in Lima, Peru, with Bettocchi, who is from Peru, and their two children at the time of her disappearance.

The couple met in Victoria, where Kimberlee was attending school, and moved to Peru more than three years ago.

Kimberlee travelled to Abbotsford once or twice a year, for a few weeks at a time, and would then return to her spouse and kids.

Her last contact with her family was during a FaceTime call with two of her sisters on Nov. 26, 2016.

Bettochi also said he hadn’t seen Kimberlee since that day, reports from Peru media said police found security footage of a man appearing to be Bettochi dragging a heavy bag or box across the parking garage of his residence and loading it into a vehicle before driving off.

Bettocchi apparently rested the bag on a wall, and police allegedly found blood there, which they tested to determine whether it belong to Kimberlee before the charges were laid.

“He grabbed me by the throat,” she tells the camera, noting that her spouse then takes her children away. “This is what I go through every day.”

“He’s violent, he beats women.”

Kasatkin’s parents hope to bring her two children, who have been living with Bettocchi’s mother, to Canada.

Click here for video

-with files from Vikki Hopes

Previous story
UPDATED: B.C. Christian university loses fight for law school in Canada’s top court
Next story
Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Just Posted

Skeena First Nations push for full closure of recreational fishery

Eight First Nations on the Skeena River watershed say DFO’s chinook restrictions isn’t enough

Family reunion almost 50 years in the making

Adopted Norwegian man finds his biological mother in Endako.

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Houston Palisades Mountain

Looking for a great hiking trail? Check out the gorgeous view from… Continue reading

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Police probe suspicious death of woman after body found in Powell River

RCMP say a 19-year-old man has been taken into custody

Updated: Woman dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

She was with a group of people from Kamloops at Wells Gray Park when she fell about 500 feet to her death

Salmon farms are Ottawa’s responsibility, John Horgan says

B.C. premier, agriculture minister announce wild salmon advisory group

Video surfaces of slain B.C. woman alleging abuse by partner in Peru

Spouse of Kimberlee Kasatkin is charged with her killing while pair lived in Peru

Dog attacked by otters at B.C. beach

Victoria woman says otters pounced on dog and tried to drag her under the water

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

Most Read