Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)

Whale watchers spotted a rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ in the Haro Strait March 29. (Photo by April Ryan, Maya’s Legacy Whale Watching/PWWA)

VIDEO: Rarely seen orca known as ‘Chainsaw’ spotted off Victoria’s coast

Chainsaw is known for his jagged dorsal fin

Whale watchers cruising off Greater Victoria on March 29 were lucky enough to spot a rarely seen male orca named Chainsaw who, with his jagged dorsal fin, is easily distinguishable from others.

Researchers don’t know for certain what put several notches in the top of his fin, but they guess the missing chunks could have been caused by a seal or sea lion preying on Chainsaw in his youth.

On Monday, Chainsaw was swimming north through the Haro Strait, between the Saanich Peninsula and the San Juan Islands. He was with a group of about 10 of the West Coast transients, commonly known as Bigg’s killer whales. The orcas, which are distinct from the Southern Residents due to their transient nature and appetite for larger prey, are named after the late Canadian scientist Michael Bigg. Bigg was the first to discover that orcas can be individually identified based off small physical differences, allowing scientists to study orcas’ social relationships and travel patterns.

READ ALSO: Rare white orca spotted hunting off shores of Alaska for first time

“It was a beautiful day on the water to watch whales,” said Sara McCullagh, captain of the Sea Lion, “and it’s always fun to see Chainsaw. He’s a bucket-list animal for a lot of us in the whale watching community.”

Chainsaw is believed to have been born in 1978 and, when spotted, is often with his mother Whidbey II. He has been reported to travel up the coast of Canada, as far as southeast Alaska where he is known as Zorro to whale researchers and naturalists.

Unlike Southern Resident orcas who are dying off due to a short supply of chinook salmon, Bigg’s orcas are increasing in numbers. There is an abundance of their preferred prey of seals and sea lions.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: Vancouver Island paddle boarder’s orca encounter brings joy and outrage

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

OrcaVictoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
London Drugs denies claims ‘insiders’ got AztraZeneca first; says it had no advance warning
Next story
Five newborn cats stolen from Abbotsford have been returned

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

Houston Fellowship Church file photo
Church recovering from break-in

Still able to broadcast services despite losing electronic equipment

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.
Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Anyone who has lived in Houston in the past 25 years, has… Continue reading

Frost heaves. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Frost heaves make for a bumpy ride across Highway 16

Ministry to begin seasonal maintenance by late Spring

Shirley Kempf being sworn in as the secretary for the Houston Chamber of Commerce by the first president of the chamber Don Murray. (Submitted/Houston Today
Houston & District Chamber of Commerce turns 60

Takes a trip down memory lane from March 1961 to today

Williams Lake resident Hattie Deyo captured this photograph of a rare white moose, or spirit moose, during a drive in the Cariboo recently. (Hattie Deyo photo)
VIDEO: Rare white ‘spirit moose’ spotted in Cariboo

“It was pretty impactful,” she said. “And one in a million.”

Workers at an ice cream shop wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 at Steveston Village, in Richmond, B.C., on Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
All B.C.workers can now get time off for their COVID vaccine without repercussions

Leave is currently unpaid but B.C. government says it’s exploring paid options

Tribunal member Steven Adamson wrote in a screening decision Wednesday, B.C.’s Human Rights Code “only protects people from discrimination” and does not apply to those who prefer not to wear a mask. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Can’t wear a mask? Be prepared to prove it, B.C. Human Rights Tribunal rules

The body says it has received ‘a large number’ of mask-wearing complaints alleging discrimination

A syringe is filled with the COVID-19 vaccine. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at a pop-up vaccine clinic for EMS workers Center in Salt Lake City on January 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
All Indigenous adults in B.C. now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

No proof of ancestry is required

Rich Goulet receives a volunteer award from then Prime Minister Stephen Harper. (Contributed)
Pitt Meadows coaching legend Rich Goulet dies

Basketball community mourns passing of longtime high school hoops coach

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Shane MacKichan)
Online posts appear to link alleged arsonist to Masonic hall fires in Metro Vancouver

A page with the same name as man charged in the fire reveals interest in multiple conspiracy theories

John Boros, of City of Surrey water operations turns on two underground roadside taps last December - one for potable water and one for emergency services - marking the completion of the long-awaited connection between SFN and the Surrey water supply. (File photo)
Semiahmoo First Nation tap water safe to drink again, as 16-year boil water advisory is lifted

New distribution system, connected to Surrey water supply, passes safety testing

Mohammad Movassaghi, a man who allegedly operated a makeshift nightclub at his Vancouver penthouse, was issued fines against him and his suspected guests totalling more than $17,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
88% of COVID-19 rulebreakers in B.C. haven’t paid their fines, $716K owed

The province is now looking into holding driver’s licence renewals until COVID-19 tickets are paid

Most Read