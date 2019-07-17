VIDEO: Plant-based burgers may not be as healthy as they seem

Both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers

Plant-based meat alternatives are all the rage right now.

The Impossible Burger and the Beyond Meat Burger are two of the top-selling vegan patties.

Nutritionists told the media that these burgers may be less healthy than beef burgers due to being processed and high in salt.

The Beyond Meat burger’s second listed ingredient is pea protein isolate, which could be harmful when consumed in large quantities.

With coconut oil as another major ingredient, both the Impossible and Beyond Burger have more saturated fat than beef burgers.

Better for the environment? Yes. Better for your health? Maybe not.

The Canadian Press

