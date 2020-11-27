A member of Ulkatcho First Nation measures the snow on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 showing that more than 60 cms of snow has fallen since a snowfall warning went into effect for northern portions of the Chilcotin on Thursday. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: More than 60 cm of snowfall in Chilcotin since Thursday, Nov. 26

Graham West of Ulkatcho First Nation captures the scene on video

More than 60 cm of snow has fallen in parts of the Chilcotin since a snowfall warning went into effect Thursday, Nov. 26.

On Friday afternoon Graham West, a member of Ulkatcho First Nation near Anahim Lake, forwarded a photograph to the Tribune depicting a measuring tape with a snow level of 64 cm or two feet and one inch.

“Just got word the RCMP are on a snowmoblie with a nurse delivering meds to clients within the community,” he said.

Earlier in the afternoon West said he hoped to get up on his roof to shovel because the snow was getting heavier.

“I believe my workout’s gonna be interesting,” he said.

Highway 20 is closed between Anahim Lake and Bella Coola and there is a travel advisory in effect between Anahim Lake and Tatlayoko Road.

The next update from DriveBC is expected at 4 p.m. about the highway conditions.

There are also 917 BC Hydro customers in the Bella Coola Valley without power due to down power lines as well as some customers in the Anahim Lake area, although West said he still has power.

