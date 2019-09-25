(Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard) Several people stood at overpasses along Highway 1 through Hope to show support to a convoy of logging truck drivers from across B.C. who were heading into Vancouver on Wednesday. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

VIDEO: More than 100 loggers take part in cross-B.C. convoy protest

Truckers converged in Hope to continue trip to downtown Vancouver together

More than 100 semi-trucks pulled up in Hope Wednesday, for a mid-route pit stop on their way to Vancouver to protest the hundreds of B.C. forestry workers left jobless due to what they are calling an industry in crisis.

The Rally to Vancouver truck protest, with signs reading “PRESERVE FOREST COMMUNITIES,” were met with dozens of supporters as they drove through communities impacted by recent mill closures, honking as people wave from the roadsides.

The initial convoy left Prince George at 2 a.m. Wednesday, stopping through Williams Lake at 5 a.m. Up to 200 logging trucks are expected to join along the route as the group heads to the Vancouver Convention Centre where mayors and MLAs from across the province converge in the Lower Mainland for its annual Union of BC Municipalities convention.

By about 1 p.m., the trucks were in Hope.

Several people gathered on overpasses over Highway 1, waiting to cheer on the convoy in support. Shari Stephens works at the Flying J Truck Stop in Hope and says she wanted to show the people who stop by the travel centre and gas station that they have support.

“You get to hear everything they’re going through there,” she says. She waved at each of the trucks as they careened underneath the overpass, and they honked their horns in return. Many of the trucks had flags and handpainted banners attached.

B.C. has seen four mills permanently close in the region this year, putting as many as 700 workers out of a job. There have been a further 13 indefinite closures which has impacted an estimated 1,000 workers, as well as hundreds more impacted due to curtailments.

READ MORE: ‘We’re all getting hit hard’: Cariboo loggers to join truck rally and protest job losses

The main goal, the group of loggers said, is to call for immediate changes to stumpage rates in B.C., which are based on the prices that companies pay for logs through BC Timber Sales, and bring back appurtenancy – an agreement that ties timber in a given region to specific sawmills.

In the meantime, the B.C. government has announced early retirement and training funds for forest workers out of jobs, in-part funded through $25 million originally meant for the rural dividend fund. The reallocation of funds has been met with protest by rural mayors.

Several people stood at overpasses along Highway 1 through Hope to show support to a convoy of logging truck drivers from across B.C. who were heading into Vancouver on Wednesday.

