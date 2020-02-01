Flooding near Highway 1 at Somenos Marsh in Duncan on Feb. 1, 2020. (Kevin Rothbauer/News Staff)

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Relentless rain along B.C.’s south coast has closed roads, swollen rivers and prompted a state of local emergency in the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

A statement from the Cowichan Valley Regional District says widespread flooding forced more than two dozen residents to evacuate early Saturday as key transportation corridors were cut off by rising flood water.

The district says in a statement that about 28 evacuated residents from North Cowichan and the Halalt First Nation were staying at the local community centre.

Environment Canada pinned the problem on an atmospheric river of subtropical moisture from the Pacific, bringing rainfall totals ranging from 60 to 120 millimetres for Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and up the Howe Sound to Whistler.

Numerous roads throughout those areas were closed because of flooding and mudslides.

The River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches, warning that rivers and streams could exceed their banks in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and southern and western Vancouver Island.

All that rain on the coast is snow in B.C.’s Interior and southern Alberta.

An avalanche bulletin has been posted for Jasper National Park, with a danger rating through to Sunday of extreme from the alpine to below the treeline, meaning natural and human-triggered avalanches are certain.

The avalanche rating is high for several mountain ranges in B.C.’s southern Interior, the northern Rockies and South Coast Inland.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley
Next story
Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

Just Posted

RCMP confirm deployment in Bulkley Valley for enforcement of Coastal GasLink injunction

Deployment decision made prior to Wet’suwet’en announcement of talks with Province: RCMP

RCMP pipeline checkpoint ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Crews battled DH Manufacturing blaze

Millwright shop lost in the fire

Trees possible along 9th Street

Project would depend upon getting a grant

Rising costs force downsizing of downtown project

But expectations still are for a spring start

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Anti-francophone graffiti condemned at Vancouver Island school

Spray-painted expletives were found at Ecole au-cœur-de-l’île

Fundraiser created for popular Vancouver Island farm market overrun with water

GoFundMe campaign set up for Russell Farms Market following flood

Hundreds stranded at ski hill in Fraser Valley after heavy rain, landslide

Sasquatch Mountain Resort halts everything until road crews can assess extent of slide

VIDEO: Heavy rain on B.C. coast swells rivers, floods roads and forces evacuations

Local state of emergency declared in Cowichan Valley

Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

Cowichan Valley has declared a state of emergency

State of emergency declared for Cowichan Valley after heavy rain, flooding

Roads closed, evacuations taking place

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

‘I think it’s an easy way out’: hereditary chief feels Province should be involved in CGL talks

The hereditary chiefs have repeatedly called for talks with the Province and Federal government

Most Read