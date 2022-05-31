PHOTOS: Driver recovering in hospital after vehicle plunges into Harrison Lake

Rescue crews from the land and water aided in Monday’s rescue efforts. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)Rescue crews from the land and water aided in Monday’s rescue efforts. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)
Emergency crews rushed Rockwell Drive after a vehicle ran off the road and into Harrison Lake. The driver is recovering in hospital, Agassiz RCMP confirmed. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)Emergency crews rushed Rockwell Drive after a vehicle ran off the road and into Harrison Lake. The driver is recovering in hospital, Agassiz RCMP confirmed. (Contributed Photo/KHSAR)
After between 30 and 40 minutes, rescue workers extracted the vehicle’s only occupant from the submerged vehicle. (Contributed Photo/Dave Pinton)After between 30 and 40 minutes, rescue workers extracted the vehicle’s only occupant from the submerged vehicle. (Contributed Photo/Dave Pinton)

After roughly half an hour in a submerged vehicle in near-freezing water, a driver is recovering in hospital following a harrowing rescue operation on Monday evening.

A single vehicle sank into Harrison Lake following a crash at about 7 p.m. on Monday, May 30. Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said police, the Agassiz Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance Service and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue responded to the crash just off of Rockwell Drive. KHSAR volunteers, with the assistance of the fire department, were able to extract the only person in the vehicle, who was flown to hospital via air ambulance.

Sargent said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

@locapara.ishka warning Content Warning ⛔️ #harrisonlake #harrisonhotsprings #hope #news #ctv #warning #foryoupage #fyp ♬ original sound – ᴇxᴘʟᴏʀᴇʀ

Witnesses report the driver was underwater for 30 to 40 minutes; the vehicle remains underwater as of press time.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
AgassizBreaking NewsHarrison Hot Springs

