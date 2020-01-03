A Williams Lake buck was none too pleased to be tangled up in a toboggan but thanks to the prompt response of Williams Lake’s Conservation Officers, he freed without incident. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: Buck tangled up in toboggan gets rescued by B.C. conservation officers

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

While deer may pull sleighs, they are not equipped to ride toboggans as one buck found out to his dismay in the Williams Lake area this week.

A resident was hiking in the lakecity area recently when they stumbled upon a strange scene. A buck had somehow gotten the ropes of a toboggan tangled up in his antlers and was struggling to dislodge it in the winter show. Reacting promptly, the person who found the deer gave the Conservation Officer Service a call on the RAPP line for help.

In an effort to reach the animal in distress as fast as possible, Conservation Officers hopped onto a snowmobile and arrived on scene promptly. Thankfully, the buck was uninjured and it was a simple manner of tranquillizing him so the officers could move in to cut the rope and free him of his unexpected headdress. Shortly afterwards officers watched the deer “prance away”, happy to be on his way.

While Conservation Officers often see deers caught up in hammocks, netting and Christmas lights, this toboggan marks a first for Williams Lake according to the Conservation Officer Service’s Facebook page.


patrick.davies@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020
Next story
Missing person in Fort St. James

Just Posted

Cancelled flights, avalanche warnings for North Coast regions

North Coast winter storm warning in effect

Injunction granted vs. opponents of Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

B.C. Supreme Court grants interlocutory order following protests by Wet’suwet’en First Nation

First baby of 2020 arrives in Northern Health

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

VIDEO: Buck tangled up in toboggan gets rescued by B.C. conservation officers

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan went missing on Dec. 31.

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Killing of Iranian general sparks concerns for safety of Canadian troops

The U.S. has announced it’s sending nearly 3,000 more troops to the Mideast

B.C. lowers limit to claim $570 home tax grant

A decline in housing prices has prompted the government to lower the threshold to qualify

Rare warning of ‘extreme’ avalanche risk issued as storm hits B.C.

Forty to 100 cm of snow, strong winds, and warming temperatures create a perfect setting, group says

Wildlife group wants body cams on B.C. conservation officers after 4,300 bears killed in 8 years

B.C.’s conservation officers have killed roughly 4,300 black bears and 160 grizzly bears since 2011

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Most Read