VIDEO: B.C. golfers interrupted by ‘seriously annoyed’ black bear

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

Was it the black bear who interrupted the golfers, or the golfers who interrupted the bear?

That’s the question being asked after Coquitlam golfers were interrupted last Tuesday (May 25) by a bear who bit the ball and tossed it back towards the group.

“It was totally intentional,” said one of the golfers, Mark Pettie, who recorded the bear’s gesture at Westwood Plateau golf club.

“That bear was seriously annoyed.”

The animal was eating grass on hole 13 alongside another bear when a golf ball from Mike McClenahan came its way.

“We waited for them for a little while but eventually had to get going,” Pettie said. One of the bears was warded off by the approaching golfers and scampered back into a bush. The other went straight for the ball.

“He was like, ‘fine if you wanna interrupt me eating grass this is how it’s gonna be’,” laughed Pettie.

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit one of the player’s balls and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)

Pettie and four of his long-time friends, including Todd Peryk and Gary Koley, play an afternoon round of golf every Tuesday.

“We enjoy golfing the course because we see as much wildlife as we do. We see bears quite frequently on the course,” Peryk said.

Sgt. Todd Hunter of the B.C. Conservation Services said humans have been known to encounter bears at the Coquitlam golf course.

Back in the summer of 2020, a black bear that charged golfers going through their golf bags was put down – though no such conflicts have occurred at the course this year, he said.

“The players usually know to give their space, and if the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers.”


