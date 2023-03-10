VicPD is looking for witnesses and a suspect after a father reported a man offered him money for his three-year-old daughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

VicPD is looking for witnesses and a suspect after a father reported a man offered him money for his three-year-old daughter. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police look to identify man reported for trying to buy toddler

Suspicious man described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build and balding

Victoria police need more information after a father reported a man asking to buy his toddler on Hillside Avenue earlier this month.

The father told police that on March 1, just after 3 p.m., he was entering a store in the 1600-block of Hillside Avenue with his three-year-old daughter when they were approached by a man. The man asked the father if he wanted to sell his child and offered to give him money, VicPD said in a news release.

READ ALSO: Mental Health Act expansion unlikely to reduce Victoria ER wait times, says NP

The father felt threatened and reported the incident to VicPD that evening. The suspicious man is described as Caucasian, in his 70s, about 6’2” with a heavy build, balding with short hair and possibly wearing glasses.

VicPD asks anyone with information on the incident or individual to call the report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPD

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks out after award revoked over heritage claims

Just Posted

The Regional District of Kitimat Stikine is grappling with a sewage problem at the Upper Skeena Recreation Centre. (Thom Barker photo)
Raw sewage problem plagues Hazelton’s Upper Skeena Recreation Centre

Gitxsan blockade of CN rail lines near New Hazelton in early 2020 erected in support of Wet’suwet’en opposition to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline. (File photo)
Chiefs ban RCMP’s ‘militarized’ squadron from Gitxsan lands

The Tamitik Arena where the saax play. The saax currently sit middle of the table with 12 wins and eight losses (Kitimat Junior A Facebook page).
Saax inaugural season marred by controversy

Charley Cragg and Troy Pearson lost their lives in the sinking of the tug boat Ingenika on Feb. 11, 2021. Wainwright Marine Service Ltd. and James Geoffery Bates have been jointly charged with eight counts in the Prince Rupert Court on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: supplied)
Safety board recommends regulation of small tugboats 2 years after fatal Ingenika sinking

Pop-up banner image