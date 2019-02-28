Victoria NDP MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election in 2019. (File photo)

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

NDP Member of Parliament for Victoria Murray Rankin announced Thursday that he will not run for a seat in the 2019 federal election.

After seven years of service in parliament, Rankin – who was recently short-listed by his peers as Hardest Working Parliamentarian of the Year – said it is time for a new voice to represent Victoria in Ottawa.

“This was a very difficult decision to make. The honour of representing Victoria in the House of Commons has been the most exciting and rewarding experience of my life,” said Rankin.

RELATED: Greater Victoria MPs voted best of the bunch by peers

During his time in parliament, Rankin advocated for a fairer tax system, worked to secure compensation for victims of thalidomide poisoning, and helped to ensure that Canadians serving jury duty can access the support services they need. He also advised the government on the legalization of medical assistance in dying and sat on Parliament’s new intelligence and national security oversight committee since 2017.

He is an expert in environmental and public law and champions for environmental protection.

”It has been a privilege being part of the progressive opposition team that fought against the Enbridge pipeline,” Rankin said in Thursday’s announcement. “I will continue working with my NDP colleagues to defend our beautiful coast against the Trans Mountain Expansion project.”

RELATED: Province, Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs announce reconciliation process

Earlier in February, it was announced by the B.C. government that Rankin was appointed as B.C.’s representative to help guide and design a process of reconciliation between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the Province of British Columbia.

On top of being an MP, Rankin is a lawyer and mediator and has an understanding of the Supreme Court’s historic Delgamuukw Gisday’ Wa decision, which will aid the province and the Office of the Wet’suwet’en in their commitment to engage in meaningful nation-to-nation discussions to affirm Wet’suwet’en title, rights, laws and traditional governance throughout the Wet’suwet’en Yintah, or territory.

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Explosions, fire rock B.C. homeless camp
Next story
FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Just Posted

Man wanted on nine warrants in north B.C.

Jamie Hilbach, 47, of Hazelton is wanted for escaping lawful custody, among other things.

Bulkley Valley air quality advisory

Smithers and Houston ban wood stove use during advisories if they aren’t primary heat source.

Houston council to decide how to spend provincial grant

Part of $100 million meant for northern governments

Council to ponder next steps for new community hall

Current hall in need of repairs

New SD54 superintendent named

Assistant superintendent Michael McDiarmid promoted to fill vacancy of outgoing Chris van der Mark.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Kids join forces to rescue eight-year-old boy dangling from chairlift in B.C.

Boys rewarded with season passes to the mountain

Horgan says he may ‘run the other way’ if asked about Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Leader jokes about controversial statue during press conference

B.C. caregivers to get increase for housing developmentally disabled

Family member pay nearly doubles, making it same as foster parents

Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

The Opposition leader recounted his time as a renter while critizing the NDP’s rental protections

YouTube suspends comments on videos of kids

Change comes after reports of inappropriate comments

FortisBC to move to flat electricity rate by 2023

Utility to gradually reduce and increase necessary rates over next five years

Most Read