Victims Services agency benefits from Legion meat draws

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249 is continuing to provide monies to groups helping others in the community.

Its latest donation is to the Houston and Granisle Victims Services agency which provides advice, information and support to those affected by crime or other circumstances which result in people needing assistance.

Accepting the $5,000 donation from branch president Ambrose Kelly April 24 was victims services coordinator Paul Batley.

Legion branch executive secretary Joanne Woodbeck said the donation came as a result of revenue-producing meat draws held by the branch.

“Pleasant Valley Branch 249, Houston Legion hosts a meat draw every Saturday from September to May,” said Woodbeck.

“Our community supports us by coming to our meat draws, and we are very proud to support our community by giving back the proceeds from our meat draws.”

Victim Services received $1,000 at Christmas time, the Houston Volunteer Fire Department received $1,000 and the annual December Cram the Cruiser, supported by the RCMP with the assistance of a number of groups, received $1,000.

Our year end is March 31, 2023. The executives determined Houston and Granisle Victim Services would benefit the most from these funds to assist with these trying times in our community,” said Woodbeck.