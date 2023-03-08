Victim services program continues to deal with large file numbers

Paul Batley is the coordinator of the Houston and Granisle RCMP Victim Services Program. (File photo)

The RCMP’s victim services program continues to deal with a large number of files, indicates a report submitted to the District of Houston council last month.

By the end of August 2022, the victim services program already had 104 files on record for that year compared to 148 for all of 2021, 86 for 2020 and 110 for 2019.

And within the files reported, the largest cluster concerned assaults that were either domestic, sexual or otherwise.

Victim services coordinator Paul Batley also provided an overview of how the program operates.

“While it is a common understanding that the victim services program has a clear 72-hour mandate parameter associated with the timeframe in which staff can provide services to a client and family, the continuance of support services provided may sometimes be required due to the lengthy journey that an individual file can take to navigate it way through the judicial system, a situation which is completely beyond the control of the client and family,” he wrote.

Batley also expressed his appreciation of the program’s two volunteers, Amy Sketchley and Deana Cauldwell, calling them “dedicated, highly skilled and compassionate.”

The victim services program dates back to the mid-1980s as an all-volunteer effort, becoming more formal in the mid-1990s with financial support from local agencies and others.

It is now a service provided under contract from the provincial public safety and solicitor general ministry and covers both Houston and Granisle.

Members are called upon to assist victims of crime with any number of needs ranging from providing emotional support to referrals for counselling to assistance in filling out forms for financial restitution and benefits to guiding people through the court system.

“All encounters and communication with clients by the victim services program staff will be conducted in strict adherence to the concept and dictates of confidentiality,” Batley wrote.

“This is to ensure that victim services workers warrant and earn the trust of any and all individuals or families that we are attempting to support.”

Batley also reported on various volunteer activities, including ones involving other social services agencies.

“This type of cooperative liaison between sister agencies is crucial in providing relevant, accurate, targeted and specific services that meets the needs of the range of individuals and families that require and are actively seeking support for themselves,” he noted.

The victim services program report was submitted to aid its request for a grant.

Council did approve the request for $2,500 to assist the program in its work.