Vice principal for Silverthorne named

School District 54 has reached into its own ranks to appoint a vice principal at Silverthorne Elementary.

Jana Fox, currently the school district’s indigenous curriculum and culture teacher, will become Silverthorne’s vice principal as of Aug. 1.

She’ll continue in her role as the indigenous curriculum and culture teacher but with a reduced assignment so as to meet the work associated with her new position.

Fox holds a master’s degree in leadership studies from the University of Victoria and has a bachelor of education degree from the University of Lethbridge.

She began her teaching career in the district in 2006, focusing on math and science and has spent the past six years as the district’s indigenous curriculum and culture teacher.

“Ms. Fox’s work in this role has benefited students and teachers across all of our schools and grade levels,” the district stated in a release concerning her appointment at Silverthorne.

Fox’s appointment is the second administrative change coming to Silverthorne — Bev Forster, now the principal at Muheim Memorial Elementary in Smithers, a post she’s held for four years, is to be its principal.

Current Silverthorne principal Julie Krall is to be the new principal at Smithers Secondary School.