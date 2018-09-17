Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires 100 per cent contained

Area restriction orders in effect for several fires

The Verdun Mountain and Nadina Lake fires, located south of Burns Lake, are now 100 per cent contained.

The Verdun Mountain Fire is estimated at approximately 47,610 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, firefighters continue to demob hoselay and patrol properties west of Eakin settlement road. In addition, crews are also patrolling the perimeter from Dog Creek to Cheslatta Lake and the perimeter near the Uncha Lake Rec Site. Firefighters also continue with mop-up in the Holy Cross area.

Although the evacuation order for this fire was rescinded last week, a few areas remain in evacuation alert.

The Nadina Lake is estimated at 86,766 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, firefighters continue to patrol for hotspots and monitor the area. Gear continues to be demobbed.

The evacuation order for this fire was also rescinded last week, and an evacuation alert remains in effect.

For the most up-to-date information about evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

Area restriction orders in effect

A series of area restriction orders remain in effect in the Northwest Fire Centre for the Verdun Mountain, Island Lake, Cheslatta Lake, Nadina Lake, Hautete (Morrison Mainline), Gilmore Lake, Cheslaslie Arm and Torkelsen Lake wildfires.

All of these fires are located within 100 km of Burns Lake.

According to the provincial government, these area restriction orders were implemented to protect public safety and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts and wildfire rehabilitation work.

Area restriction orders apply to all Crown land outlined on the maps below:

– Verdun Mountain, Island Lake and Cheslatta Lake wildfires: http://ow.ly/iDoW30lNwkl

– Nadina Lake wildfire: http://ow.ly/y8LZ30lMhHP

– Hautete (Morrison Mainline) wildfire: http://ow.ly/xgux30lNweg

– Gilmore Lake wildfire: http://ow.ly/OpUX30lOkXL

– Cheslaslie Arm wildfire: http://ow.ly/a7mD30lOkWZ

– Torkelsen Lake wildfire: http://ow.ly/x8WN30lPeFJ

Under these orders, a person must not remain in or enter the restricted areas without the prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act, unless the person enters the areas only in the course of:

– Travelling to or from his or her principle residence, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling to or from leased property for the purposes of accessing a secondary residence or recreational property, that is not under an evacuation order;

– Travelling as a person acting in an official capacity;

– Travelling for the purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities;

– Using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

– Engaging and/or participating in a commercial activity within the regular course of the person’s business or employment; and

– Engaging and/or participating in agricultural activities pertaining to livestock management on private or leased property.

