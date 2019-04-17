Smithers courthouse

Verdict scheduled in Giesbrecht murder trial

B.C. Supreme Court justice will render his decision May 24

A B.C. Supreme Court justice is scheduled to render his decision in the Albert Giesbrecht murder case on May 24.

At the end of the six-week trial in Smithers—which took place in three parts, two weeks in January, three in February and one at the end of March—Justice David Crossin said he was sensitive to the fact Mr. Giesbrecht was in custody and would try to schedule the verdict as quickly as possible.

Giesbrecht is accused of killing Raymond Bishop, who he suspected was romantically involved with his ex-wife Susan Giesbrecht according to evidence presented at trial.

READ MORE: Giesbrecht murder trial concludes

The Crown contends Giesbrecht took the ferry from Burns Lake to Southside on May 18, 2017 with the intent of criminally harassing Susan and/or Bishop. Near the ferry terminal, a confrontation between the two men ensued and Bishop wound up dead by a single gunshot wound to his chest from Giesbrecht’s 30-30 rifle.

The prosecution argued because the killing took place while Giesbrecht was engaged at the time in an “unlawful object,” the harassment, the charge of murder was justified.

The defence’s version was that Bishop charged Giesbrecht kicking him in the ankle and the gun accidentally went off as he was falling down. Defence counsel Terry La Liberté argued the Crown had not proven beyond a reasonable doubt that its theory of the crime was the only reasonable explanation.

Giesbrecht was originally charged with first-degree murder, but prosecutor Sandy MacDonell dropped that charge at the beginning of closing summations on March 25 and argued for second-degree murder.

Second-degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with eligibility for parole between 10 and 25 years.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend
Next story
Rogers Arena to be test site for new 3D image security screening

Just Posted

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Hotcakes

On April 6 there was a community pancake breakfast held at the… Continue reading

Hazelton RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau will be set on Apr. 23

$1,000 fine for eating and driving just hype

Recent online rumours saying that in May Canadians could be fined $1,000… Continue reading

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Verdict scheduled in Giesbrecht murder trial

B.C. Supreme Court justice will render his decision May 24

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Most Read