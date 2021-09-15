Vanderhoof man charged with homicide remains in custody

On Oct. 15, 2020, Pietro Adamo (pictured) passed away from fatal injuries caused by an alleged assault in a residential complex in Houston. RCMP announced on Aug. 30, 2021 that Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter chargers, and he remains in custody. Joseph’s next court date is in October. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Devin Joseph was arrested on Aug. 30 for the death of Pietro Adamo

Devin Joseph, 36, was arrested on Aug. 30 by the North District Major Crime Unit for the death of Pietro Adamo, and he is being charged with manslaughter.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2020 when Houston RCMP responded to a report of an assault. Adamo, who was 54 years old, was found just after 8 p.m. when Houston RCMP officers were called to the parking lot of a residential apartment complex in Houston where they discovered Adamo suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Adamo was quickly taken to hospital for treatment where his condition was described as critical and where he succumbed to his injuries.

Joseph, who remains in custody, first appeared in court on Aug. 31 in Vanderhoof, then again on Sept. 2 to set a date for a trial or heating according to files from the B.C. online court services. He appeared a third time on Sept 7. in Williams Lake for judicial interim release.

The result of the most recent court appearance was a ruling of initiated by consent-adjournment, meaning an adjournment to a future court date was consented to by all parties, and he will not receive interim released from authorities as of now.

Joseph now is scheduled to appear in court in Smithers on Oct. 5.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Houston RCMP at 250-845-2204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.