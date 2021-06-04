Shown is a T-6 Harvard flown by Bud Granley, who has performed at the Vanderhoof Airshow "more times than any other performer," said Anne Stevens. (Photo by Anne Stevens - Vanderhoof International Airshow Society)

Vanderhoof International Airshow a no-go for 2021

Airport open day planned for September

Uncertainty of how successful B.C.’s restart plan will be has led to the postponement of this year’s International Airshow in Vanderhoof.

For the second year in a row, the airshow that attracts thousands of visitors has been pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s drive-in airshow cancellation was late, said Vanderhoof International Airshow Society secretary Dr. Paul Collard.

“We’d been planning the airshow as if it was going to take place ever since last year, and what we’re concerned about is that despite the province having a reasonable opening plan as we’ve seen in the past, all of these plans can go backwards in an enormous hurry,” he said.

Collard added even now they do not have any definition of what will be allowed for large gatherings.

Sponsorship was also low, with many businesses opting out of supporting an event that had the risk of not going ahead.

Most dates have been grounded for the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Demo Team that was anticipated to attend Vanderhoof this August.

“In the end, there were so many factors involved that just added up too well below a 50 percent chance of this coming off, so we can’t commit to that,” Collard said.

The Vanderhoof International Airshow Society will lose deposits for performers. Some outstanding expenses will also mean a loss of up to $20,000.

Collard said they were successful, however, in receiving some financial support through a Community Gaming Grant.

“It wasn’t the amount we requested, but it will be enough to carry us forward in 2022 with a little bit in the bank to get things started for the show next year.”

An open day will be held at the Vanderhoof Airport later this year on Saturday, September 11. Admission will be free, with businesses and activities available at the airport showcased.

Collard said it is hoped there will be entertainment from a radio-controlled aircraft with the local flying club performing a fly-over of the community.

“Despite COVID-19 and the fact the show isn’t going to go ahead this year, there will be an airshow in 2022, and the airport open day is certainly something the public is welcome to come and see,” he said.

“They’ll actually see more of the airport on an open day than they would if they were spectatoring at an airshow in a different way.”

Read More: Photos: Vanderhoof’s airshow society hosts successful regional event

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vanderhoof

Previous story
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre
Next story
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

Just Posted

Skeena River water is extremely high in Houston. (Laura Blackwell photo/Houston Today)
Flood Watch issued for Houston

Skeena River’s condition upgraded from High Streamflow Advisory

Northern Health is ramping up its Houston area vaccine clinic availability. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
More vaccine clinic days added for Houston

Young people from 12 to 17 now eligible for first doses

Roger Groot talking with Jeremy Rouw about the successful work that has been done on his land over the past several years to stabilize the banks, save his fields and create spawning habitat. (Cindy Verbeek photo/Houston Today)
9,000 willows planted along Bulkley River in Houston

The planting and restoration to help Salmon stocks

District of Houston file photo
Animal complaints figure in bylaw report

Building maintenance also an issue

There’s a spot waiting for you at the Houston Volunteer Fire Department. (Houston Volunteer Fire Department photo)
Fire department looking for recruits

Training takes place once a week

A group of Coquitlam golfers was interrupted on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, by a black bear who bit one of the player’s balls and tossed it back towards the group. (Screen grab/Mark Pettie)
VIDEO: B.C. golfers interrupted by ‘seriously annoyed’ black bear

‘If the bears are chasing golf balls at least they are not chasing golfers,’ says Sgt. Todd Hunter, a B.C. conservation officer

On June 4, customers will be able to receive a free doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage through its app. (Instagram/Tim Hortons)
National Doughnut Day: Tim Hortons’ giving out free ones today

The origins of the occasion can be traced back to a group of volunteers during the First World War

McMillan moved from Port Coquitlam two years ago so her family could have the space to start a hobby farm with goats, chickens, and a turkey. (Special to The News)
Lower Mainland woman upset at anonymous complaint about her ‘drama queen’ goats

Rhiannon McMillan received a note threatening to call SPCA about loud animals

Shown is a T-6 Harvard flown by Bud Granley, who has performed at the Vanderhoof Airshow "more times than any other performer," said Anne Stevens. (Photo by Anne Stevens - Vanderhoof International Airshow Society)
Vanderhoof International Airshow a no-go for 2021

Airport open day planned for September

Businesses continue to struggle under COVID-19 restrictions after two months of indoor dining and travel restrictions. (B.C. government)
Full-time jobs rebound, part-timers set back in B.C. COVID-19 recovery

‘Circuit breaker’ restrictions hit younger workers in April, May

Assetou Coubily is sharing her negative experience at Royal Jubilee Hospital on May 10, where she frets her race played into the care she received. (Jake Romphf/ News Staff)
Black woman worries racial bias affected her care at B.C. hospital

She reluctantly visited ER on doctor’s urging, says staff disregarded her pain, concerns

Pipes for the Trans Mountain pipeline project are seen at a storage facility near Hope, B.C., on September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Insurance provider for Trans Mountain pipeline says it won’t renew policy

The decision by Argo Group comes after the operator for Trans Mountain received regulatory approval to protect the identity of its insurers

Founder and operations manager of the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre, Robin Campbell, shows a rare white raven being nursed back to health. (Michael Briones photo)
Rare white raven, 2 orphaned bear cubs nursed back to health at B.C. wildlife rescue centre

Animal care technicians ‘hoping for the best’ for juvenile bird

In a video posted to TikTok on Monday (May 31), a worker at Surrey Memorial Hospital said she was told to change out of her orange shirt that she wore in honour of the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were recently discovered at a former residential school site in Kamloops. (Photo: Felicia Debbie/TikTok)
B.C. hospital worker allegedly told to take off orange shirt Indigenous children

Employee for housekeeping company contracted out by Fraser Health posted about incident on TikTok

Most Read