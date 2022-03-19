Vanderhoof Bears go undefeated into second day of U15 championships

The Vanderhoof Bears are going into their second day of the U15 Tier 4 minor hockey championships undefeated on Sunday (March 20) after winning both of their games at the Vanderhoof Arena on Saturday.
The Bears beat the Houston Flyers 2-1 at the opening game and wrapped up the day with a 4-2 win against the Elk Valley Raiders.
The Flyers made a comeback in the last period of their second game breaking a 3-3 tie to win 5-3 against the Raiders.
Bears Coach Jeff Lance said he’s proud of how far the team has come with a lot of hard work and practice.
“They started the day off really strong and they just got stronger through the day. They’ve come together really well as a cohesive unit. They’re peaking at the right time and they deserve everything they’re getting this weekend.”
Going into Sunday the Bears face off against the Flyers at 9 am followed by the Raiders versus the Flyers at 2 pm and then the Bears versus the Raiders at 7 pm. The gold medal game happens at 11 am on Monday (March 21) followed by closing ceremonies.
