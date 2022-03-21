Vanderhoof Bears and Houston Flyers face off for U15 championship title

The gold medal game starts at 11 am at the Vanderhoof Arena on Monday (March 21)

The Vanderhoof Bears and the Houston Flyers are facing off for the U15 Tier 4 gold medal championship title on Monday (March 21).

The Bears remain undefeated after wrapping up Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Elk Valley Raiders following a 4-0 win over the Houston Flyers that morning. The Flyers made a comeback later in the day winning 5-2 over the Elk Valley Raiders.

Bears Coach Jeff Lance said the team is confident but they aren’t taking anything for granted. He said there’s a long-standing rivalry between Houston and Vanderhoof that will make for an exciting match.

“Houston is a great club, a great group of kids and a great group of coaches… We look forward to seeing what happens tomorrow.”

READ MORE: Vanderhoof Bears go undefeated into second day of U15 championships

Flyers Coach Alonzo Slaney said he’s proud of how the team has played over the weekend and they’re all looking forward to the finals.

“The team has improved throughout the year and this weekend. They understand what it takes to win. They’re mentally and physically ready to take on the championship and to be successful.”

READ MORE: Houston Flyers make second game comeback with 5-3 win over Elk Valley Raiders

The Elk Valley Raiders didn’t win any games over the weekend but Raiders Coach Kevin Marasco said the team has had a great time in Vanderhoof and they’re glad they came.

“They were excited to get back into it this year and play games. We lost a few tournaments but they had a great year. Houston and Vanderhoof are great teams. We started getting our legs and we got some bad breaks but that’s hockey.”

Marasco thanked the fans in Elk Valley and Fernie for their support over the weekend, saying the team will head home with some great memories after closing ceremonies on Monday.

The gold medal game starts at 11 am at the Vanderhoof Arena.

READ MORE: Vanderhoof kicks off U15 championship with 2-1 win over Houston

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

michael.bramadat-willcock@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook

BC Minor Hockey