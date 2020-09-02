Vandalism at the Houston Cemetery

The Mountainview Cemetery lawn was vandalized when someone drove all over the lawn. The District of Houston Chief Administrative Officer, Gerald Pinchbeck said, “We were notified of the damage at Mountainview Cemetery yesterday. Public Works employees will be repairing the damage.” (Angelique Houlihan photo)
- Search
- Home
- ROOTSandBLUES Festival
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map