FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

FILE – Police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Vancouver police investigating after 2 women shot in ‘targeted’ double homicide

Women were found in a vehicle by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk

Vancouver police launched an investigation Sunday (Feb. 20) after two women were found dead in the Point Grey neighbourhood.

Police said that the two women were shot dead in a vehicle and found by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street. The woman have been identified as Shu-Min Wu, 50, and Ying Ying Sun, 39.

The Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed on Sunday morning to search a nearby home for any additional victims.

Police believe the homicides were targeted and are asking anyone with information of dash-cam footage from the area to call 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HomicideVancouver

Previous story
Police lay hundreds of charges in Ottawa blockades as city begins clean-up process
Next story
Queen plans to keep working after testing positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Machinery, which police allege was destroyed by protesters, is seen in a Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, handout photo. Several politicians are denouncing what police have called a violent confrontation between a group of about 20 people and Coastal GasLink employees at a work site for a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)
Politicians condemn violence at Coastal GasLink construction site in northern B.C.

(B.C. RCMP photo/Black Press)
20 people, some armed with axes, allegedly attacked security at Coastal GasLink site: RCMP

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. The first 3.5-kilometre phase of the project has now been put out to tender. (Contributed photo)
First phase of multi-used pathway between Smithers and Telkwa out to tender

The Aerial Elder Interviews project is part of a knowledge gathering exercise, conducted by the Tahltan Central Government(TCG) to verify information they have in their archives from the 1980’s. (Adam Amir/Tahltan Central Government)
An aerial project is taking Tahltan elders to revisit remote homelands in northwest B.C.