Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

A Vancouver police officer is facing charges, including assault with a weapon, in connection with the arrest of a suspected shoplifter in May of 2019.

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving as announced Tuesday by the BC Prosecution Service.

Kempton, born in 1980, is a dog handler with Vancouver Police Department.

Director of public affairs, Simi Heer, told Black Press Media the officer remains on active duty.

“However, his employment status will be reviewed,” Heer said.

Charges were approved by a Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with Kempton.

The officer is scheduled to appear in provincial court May 4.


