A pedestrian-trailer collision near 6 Mile Hill has put the pedestrian in critical condition. (Submitted/Black Press)

Vancouver man hit by a semi-tractor trailer near Burns Lake

The injured man is in critical condition

A pedestrian was hit by a semi-tractor trailer unit on June 27, just west of 6 Mile Hill near Rose Lake outside Burns Lake, as per the RCMP.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Vancouver, was struck by a semi-tractor trailer unit on Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., along Highway 16 and was immediately rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

When the emergency crew reached the scene, they found a seriously injured pedestrian who had been struck by a westbound commercial transport vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the driver made an attempt to avoid colliding with the pedestrian who had suddenly entered into the travelled portion of the highway. Passing motorists, including an off duty medical care professional immediately stopped to provide assistance to the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a Vancouver man in his 40’s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. According to the news release, he continues to be stable but is however in a critical condition.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, told Black Press that the semi truck driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the police investigation. The police are withholding any further information on the injured man and the reason for his presence in Northern B.C.

“The circumstances surrounding this event are quite sensitive in nature. Additionally, we are not sharing further details as not to impact any potential witness accounts,” said O’Donaghey.

The RCMP is also encouraging any witnesses who haven’t already spoken with them, to come forward and contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171. They are also requesting any dash camera footage to further assist with the investigation.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Just Posted

Vancouver man hit by a semi-tractor trailer near Burns Lake

The injured man is in critical condition

RDBN closer to a solution for ICI carboard recycling

The Knockholt Landfill carboard ban gets keyplayers to seek a long-term fix

‘I just want somebody to say I’m sorry’: disappointment after vandals desecrate memorial

Dorothy Reitsma passed away in February 2018

Silverthorne gets $1.5 million for new daycare facility

West wing will be renovated to include childcare spaces for before and after school

Oh Canada

There was no Canada celebration in Houston but Houston resident, Kevin Moore… Continue reading

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

ICBC to resume road tests in July with priority for rebookings, health-care workers

Tests have been on hold for four months due to COVID-19

Would you take a COVID-19 vaccine? Poll suggests most Canadians say yes

75 per cent of Canadians would agree to take a novel coronavirus vaccine

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Most Read