Vancouver man hit by a semi-tractor trailer near Burns Lake

A pedestrian was hit by a semi-tractor trailer unit on June 27, just west of 6 Mile Hill near Rose Lake outside Burns Lake, as per the RCMP.

The pedestrian, a man in his 40s from Vancouver, was struck by a semi-tractor trailer unit on Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., along Highway 16 and was immediately rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

When the emergency crew reached the scene, they found a seriously injured pedestrian who had been struck by a westbound commercial transport vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the driver made an attempt to avoid colliding with the pedestrian who had suddenly entered into the travelled portion of the highway. Passing motorists, including an off duty medical care professional immediately stopped to provide assistance to the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a Vancouver man in his 40’s, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. According to the news release, he continues to be stable but is however in a critical condition.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP, told Black Press that the semi truck driver remained at the scene and has cooperated with the police investigation. The police are withholding any further information on the injured man and the reason for his presence in Northern B.C.

“The circumstances surrounding this event are quite sensitive in nature. Additionally, we are not sharing further details as not to impact any potential witness accounts,” said O’Donaghey.

The RCMP is also encouraging any witnesses who haven’t already spoken with them, to come forward and contact the Burns Lake RCMP at 250-692-7171. They are also requesting any dash camera footage to further assist with the investigation.

