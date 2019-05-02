B.C. RCMP officer won’t face charges in arrest of youth who suffered arm injuries

An RCMP officer on Vancouver Island didn’t do anything wrong during the arrest of a youth who suffered injuries to his arm, and won’t be charged with any offences.

The incident took place on Feb. 2 in Duncan, and involved three youths that were arrested for slashing tires.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, the civilian oversight agency responsible for examining and investigating incidents involving on or off-duty police officers in the province, concluded that the evidence collected does not provide grounds to consider any charges against the officer.

On Feb. 2, RCMP officers were responding to a complaint about the youths slashing car tires near the roundabout on Sherman Road and Canada Avenue when the officer in question saw the youths running and attempting to hide when they saw the police car.

The officer exited the vehicle and approached one of the youths advising him that he was under arrest for mischief.

The youth told the officer that he had done nothing wrong and attempted to walk away.

A second officer took the youth’s arm and told him he was under arrest and the youth again said he had done nothing wrong and attempted to walk away.

The first officer used a “bear hug” to take the youth to the ground and used his body weight to control the suspect.

The youth continued to to resist arrest by refusing to give the officers his arm.

A third officer arrived and ordered the youth to put his arm behind his back and, when he failed to comply, the officer then used force to place the arm behind the suspect’s back.

The youth claimed that his right arm was pulled so hard that he felt his ligaments pull.

The youth was arrested and brought to the RCMP detachment where he was placed in a cell.

The other two youths were arrested without incident.

The youth who was hurt later admitted he gave a false name, date of birth and refused to give police his parents’ contact details.

The youth’s mother later picked him up at the detachment and took him home.

When the youth awoke a few hours later, he told his mother his arm was hurting.

He said his arm hurt when he was at the detachment, but he didn’t tell anyone because he was angry.

The next day, he was taken to the hospital where it was determined that he had a fracture in the elbow joint and two fractures in his arm.

After investigating the incident, the IIOBC concluded that the officers had lawful authority and reasonable grounds to arrest the youths.

The information the IIOBC received was that a sharp object had been used in slashing the tires and that provided a basis for caution on the part of the officers in dealing with the youths.

The youth also stated he refused arrest and the IIOBC determined the officers were justified in using force to apply the handcuffs.

“Accordingly, I do not consider that any officer had committed an offence under any enactment and, therefore, the matter will not be referred to Crown counsel for consideration of charges,” said chief civilian director Ronald MacDonald.