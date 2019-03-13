Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in relation to a U.S. college exam scheme. (Flickr)

A Vancouver private school has concluded its investigation after an indictment alleged that businessman David Sidoo paid someone to take a high school graduation exam on behalf of his oldest son in 2012.

Sidoo was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in Massachusetts as part of a prosecution by United States authorities of an alleged college admissions scam involving dozens of accused people.

The indictment released Tuesday alleged Sidoo paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons, and that he also paid an undisclosed amount for someone to fly to Vancouver and take the high school exam.

St. George’s School says a review of its records from 2012 indicates no school or provincial exams were written at the school by the student in question on or around the date referenced by the indictment.

Sidoo is CEO of Advantage Lithium and a former Canadian Football League player for the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders who is also known for his philanthropic causes in the province.

Sidoo’s legal team also released a statement on Wednesday saying he intends to plead not guilty at a court appearance in Boston on Friday.

“David Sidoo’s children have not been accused of any impropriety and have achieved great accomplishments in their own right,” the statement adds.

“We urge the media to recognize that Mr. Sidoo is presumed innocent and that he intends to appear in court Friday, plead not guilty, and exercise his right to defend himself against the current accusation.”

The Canadian Press

