Vancouver businessman accused in U.S. college bribe scam takes leave as CEO

David Sidoo, 59, is taking a temporary leave from his positions at two energy companies

A Vancouver businessman facing fraud charges in connection to the U.S. college admissions scandal has taken leaves from his roles as president and CEO at two national energy companies.

Vancouver-based East West Petroleum said in a news release Thursday that David Sidoo is “taking a leave of absence” in light of legal proceedings he is facing over the border.

Advantage Lithium, also based in Vancouver, announced the 59-year-old would be take a temporary leave from that company as well.

Sidoo, who posted a $1-million bail, is expected to appear in a Boston courtroom Friday morning where his legal team said he intends to plead not guilty.

Sidoo is being accused of paying $200,000 for someone to take the SAT test for his two sons. The alleged cheating got his children into two elite American schools: University of California, Berkeley and Chapman University in Orange, Calif.

Prior to his office jobs, Sidoo was a Canadian Football League player for the BC Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders. His community achievements include receiving the Order of B.C. in 2016.

