Van Barneveld tops District of Houston council vote

Turn out was very low in voting for six councillors

Voters have made their choices in both Houston and Granisle.

Jonathan Van Barneveld topped the polls in Houston Oct. 15 with 284 votes to return to the District of Houston council for another four-year term.

Coming second in the running for a spot on the six-seat council was another incumbent, Thomas Stringfellow, who gathered in 256 votes.

A third incumbent, Tom Euverman, ran third with 248 votes while newcomer Lisa Mueller was next with 230 votes.

Incumbent Troy Reitsma ran fifth with 212 notes while another newcomer, Rebecca Hougen, took the sixth seat on council with 181 votes.

Unsuccessful at a first bid for a council seat was Daphne Tofsrud who collected 170 votes.

There was no election for mayor as Shane Brienen was unopposed for another term in that position.

The new council will be officially sworn in next month with one task immediately facing them — preparations leading to the 2023 municipal budget.

Of an estimate eligible voter total of 2,272 people, just 330 turned out to the polls.