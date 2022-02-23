Valetines skating party

skating1
skating 2
skating 3

The Houston Figure Sating Club hosted a Valentine’s Day party on Feb. 14 for ages three to eight as part of their Canskate program. All participants festively dressed up in pink and red, and got to enjoy some skating lessons as well as various games and prizes. (Angelique Houlihan photos/Houston Today)

