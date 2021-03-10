Vaccination begins by appointments in Houston

Vaccination for COVID has begun in phase 2. COVID clinics are being held across B.C. for a more efficient outreach. This is one such COVID clinic in Houston that has started giving vaccinations by appointments. This phase 2 of vaccinations, is expected to be completed by April. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
