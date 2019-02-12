In this courtroom drawing, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, center, sits at the defense table while listening to Judge Brian Cogan addressing the jury, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, during Guzman’s drug trafficking trial in New York. Jurors ended their first week of deliberations on Thursday without reaching a verdict. From left are an interpreter, Guzman and defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)

UPDATE: US jury convicts El Chapo on all counts

The 61-year-old Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was finally recaptured

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

A defence attorney for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman says the notorious drug lord’s conviction will be appealed.

Jeffrey Lichtman said outside a Brooklyn courthouse Tuesday that the defence “fought like complete savages” at the U.S. drug-trafficking trial and will “continue to fight” for Guzman.

Federal court marshals whisked Guzman out of the courtroom immediately after the judge read the guilty verdict.

U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue says he expects Guzman to get a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Guzman’s wife left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

The notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has been found guilty on all counts in an international drug distribution trial in New York.

Jurors convicted him on all 10 counts that are likely to put him behind bars for the rest of his life. He is set to be sentenced on June 25.

The 61-year-old Guzman broke out of Mexican prisons twice before he was finally recaptured and extradited to the U.S. in 2017.

Federal prosecutors put on more than 50 witnesses over three months detailing how Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel amassed billions of dollars importing tons of cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana into the U.S.

READ MORE: Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’

More to come.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP says Montreal group laundered tens of millions in drug money
Next story
Canadian mine company says Mexico crime ring stole over $2M

Just Posted

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

B.C. limits ‘duelling’ expert witnesses in ICBC injury cases

David Eby says limits on experts for wage loss, future care

VIDEO: Dolphins befriend killer whale off B.C. coast

Resident southern killer whales don’t naturally hunt dolphins

15th human foot to wash ashore in B.C. still needs identity

This latest foot is one of five that have not yet been matched to a missing person or other case

Cat was starved, burned and dumped alleges Okanagan woman

Penticton resident Kim Wade took to social media after her cat Mr. Pickles was found with burned lips

B.C.’s Great Bear Rainforest film headed for the biggest screens

IMAX documentary narrated by Ryan Reynolds aims for student audience

Would you date my son? Mother causes concern on U.S. campus

Mom scouting date for son draws campus ire

More storms in store for snow-socked Pacific Northwest

A winter storm watch is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon

Doctors snooped in Humboldt Broncos patient records

Saskatchewan’s privacy commissioner discovered doctors inappropriately accessed electronic health records

Most Read