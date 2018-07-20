UPDATED: Evacuation alert issued due to Dog Creek Trail Wildfire

The area in which the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation alert. (Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako)

UPDATED:

The Dog Creek wildfire has grown substantially over the past two days.

The wildfire, which is now listed at 350 hectares in size as of June 20, was discovered on Wednesday, July 17 and is believed to be caused by lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Currently, 71 firefighters, accompanied by six helicopters, are working with four pieces of heavy equipment to build road access to the fire, as there is no current road access at this time. The fire is reportedly very active, while smoke may be travelling to the surrounding communities.

The BC Wildfire Service states that afternoon and evening winds on June 19 pushed the fire towards the north-east.

Fire guards remain in place around the south flank of the fire. Crews are securing the guard 100 feet into the fire perimeter with water.

The fire is reportedly most active on the northeast side, where there may be open flames producing smoke. However, fire activity is subdued on the rest of the fire, with the BC Wildfire Service stating that it is mostly a smouldering ground fire. Regardless, large amounts of smoke may still be produced when winds pick up.

Rain and cooler temperatures today have slowed the fires progress and should aid crews in completing fire guards.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to avoid driving to look at the fire as it can impede the ongoing firefighting effort.

The evacuation alert is still in effect for the area.

ORIGINAL:

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako on July 18 due to an active wildfire in the area.

Per a release issued by the Regional District, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area east of Dog Creek Forest Service Road (FSR) to Geernaert Road and south of the Barlow Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Nechako River, Westwood Road and Braeside Road, approximately 30 kilometres north of Vanderhoof. The area in question is located in Electoral Areas D and F.

The wildfire, which is approximately 80 hectares in size, was discovered on Wednesday, July 17 and is believed to be caused by lightning, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Currently, 29 firefighters, accompanied by one helicopter, are working with pieces of heavy equipment to build road access to the fire, as there is no current road access at this time. The fire is reportedly very active, while smoke may be travelling to the surrounding communities.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to avoid driving to look at the fire as it can impede the ongoing firefighting effort.

The Regional District is urging those in the evacuation area to be prepared for an evacuation order by gathering essential items and having them be readily available for quick departure, locating family members or co-workers and planning to meet outside the evacuation, should an evacuation order be called.