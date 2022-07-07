UPDATE: Road closure on Babine Lake Road, detour through Granisle

Babine Road is washed out at 30 KM near Smithers. Detour is available through Granisle. (Wilf Adam and Facebook photo)

Drivers are advised that Babine Lake Road is temporarily closed due to a washout at the 30-kilometre mark.

It is estimated that Babine Lake Road will be closed until Saturday, July 16.

Geotechnical assessments are underway, and crews and equipment are on site installing a temporary bridge.

Signs indicate an alternative route is available at 45 kilometres on Babine Lake Road. Drivers can travel for 26 kilometres on the Granisle Connector to Highway 118 in Granisle, then south on Highway 118 for 49 kilometres to Highway 16 in Topley.

For the latest updates, drivers are advised to check: www.DriveBC.ca(https://www.DriveBC.ca)

At this time there is no information when the road will be fixed. Updates to follow.

An ambulance stolen from Granisle has been recovered and a man is in custody. (File photo)
