A serious crash has closed Hwy. 99 between Squamish and Whistler. (DriveBC)

UPDATE: One killed in Sea-to-Sky crash north of Squamish

Officials are expected to provide an update this afternoon

A fatal collision has closed the Sea-to-Sky highway between Squamish and Whistler on Sunday.

According to Insp. Dale Carr, the three-vehicle crash took place just before noon near Black Tusk just north of Squamish.

Carr told Black Press Media that RCMP had fully shut down the highway and were still investigating the crash. Neither drugs nor alcohol have been ruled out as a possible factor.

Carr said police hoped to get the road open by 8 p.m.

“The goal is to get traffic moving but we have the overwhelming responsibility to gather evidence and put together a proper examination,” he said.

DriveBC said vehicles should detour through Lillooet.

Bush mourned as a great statesman, a man of uncommon decency

