Update on status of dike system in Houston

In the aftermath of a recent breach of the Sumas River dike in Abbotsford, Houston Today inquired with the District of Houston about the state of the dike system in place in the local area.

Houston has four regulated dikes with the combined total length of 6.527 km.

According to Houston Fire Chief and Emergency Coordinator Jim Daigneault, the current system is up to standard.

“The system is inspected every year and reports are sent to the provincial dike authority,” said Daigneault. “We also do annual maintenance which is normally removing the brush and trees from the dike faces, and any repairs that may be required are completed as required when found during the inspections.”

Daigneault added that the dikes were built in the 1970s, and though he’s unaware of exactly how much water they can hold or sustain based on volume, he’s confident in the system.

“I have never seen any dike failures. If I remember correctly, the highest I’ve seen the water on the Buck Creek dike was approximately two feet from coming over the top, that was in in about 2010, and I was not the chief at that time,” he said.

According to a representative from the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, the province supports local authorities in the surveillance of dikes, though the responsibility for repairs and maintenance rests solely with the local authorities. In this case, those local authorities are the District of Houston.

The system in place is for protection against both the Bulkley River as well as Buck Creek and other tributary streams. The district does not have any current plans for any changes to the dike system.

As for the breached dike in Abbotsford, according to a release from the City of Chilliwack, the river dike has been fully repaired, and the evacuation alert that was put in place for the area has been lifted.