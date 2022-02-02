Update on homicide case involving Vanderhoof man

Devin Joseph to be tried by a Supreme Court Judge later this year

On Oct. 15, 2020, Pietro Adamo (pictured) passed away from fatal injuries caused by an alleged assault in a residential complex in Houston. RCMP announced on Aug. 30, 2021 that Devin Joseph of Vanderhoof has been arrested on manslaughter chargers. (File photo/Black Press)

Devin Joseph, 36, has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court Judge sitting with a jury. His preliminary inquiry is scheduled for Nov. 7, 2022 in Smithers, and the continuation of the trial is scheduled for Nov. 8 and 9.

Joseph was arrested on Aug. 30 by the North District Major Crime Unit for the death of Pietro Adamo, and he is being charged with one count of Manslaughter.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2020 when Houston RCMP responded to a report of an assault. Adamo, who was 54 years old, was found just after 8 p.m. when Houston RCMP officers were called to the parking lot of a residential apartment complex in Houston where they discovered Adamo suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Adamo was quickly taken to hospital for treatment where his condition was described as critical and where he succumbed to his injuries.

Joseph first appeared in court on Aug. 31, 2021 in Vanderhoof.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

