Update on Devin Joseph court case

Charged with Manslaughter for incident on Oct. 12, 2020

Pietro Adamo (pictured) succumbed to his injuries on October 15, 2020 after an alleged assault at a residential complex in Houston. The accused, Devin Joseph, is in custody, with a pre-tial conference scheduled for Dec. 16. (File photo/Houston Today)

Court proceedings are ongoing for a case involving a 36-year-old Vanderhoof man named Devin Joseph, who was arrested on Aug. 30, 2021 for the death of 54-year-old Pietro Adamo, and is being charged with Manslaughter.

The incident occurred on Oct. 12, 2020, when Houston RCMP responded to a report of an assault in the parking lot of a residential apartment complex. Joseph first appeared in court on Aug. 31, 2021, and and has made six court appearances since, the most recent being on Nov. 4 when a pre trial conference was scheduled for Dec. 16.

Joseph was granted interim release on Oct. 15, as it was ruled that reasonable grounds for the release were satisfied. An official trial date has not yet been determined, and the case will move well into 2022.

