Update on COVID-19 local numbers

102 new cases in Northern Health as of Nov. 5

As of Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, 90.2 per cent of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 85.7 per cent have received their second dose according to the B.C. government.

There were 102 new cases in Northern Health on Nov. 5, moving the total active cases to 627, with 62 people in hospital and 16 people in critical care.

According to the Northern Health weekly covid update, as of Nov. 2, 82 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have in Burns Lake town centre had one dose of the vaccine and 74 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Burns Lake south, 65 per cent have one dose and 61 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Burns Lake north, 74 per cent have had one dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated

In Houston, 77 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have one dose and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to most recent seven-day period report from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30 provided by B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 33 new cases in Burns Lake, and 54 new cases in Smithers.

B.C. is reporting 549 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 208,265 cases in the province.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

