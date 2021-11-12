Update on COVID-19 cases

There were 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Health region on Nov. 12, moving the total active cases to 645, with 62 people in hospital and 19 people in critical care.

According to the Northern Health weekly covid update, as of Nov. 10, 83 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have in Burns Lake town centre had one dose of the vaccine and 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

In Burns Lake south, 65 per cent have one dose and 61 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Burns Lake north, 75 per cent have had one dose and 70 per cent are fully vaccinated

In Houston, 78 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have one dose and 70 per cent are fully vaccinated.

According to most recent seven-day period report from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 provided by B.C. Centre for Disease Control, there were 16 new cases in Burns Lake, and 31 new cases in Smithers and Houston combined, compared to 33 in Burns Lake and 54 in Smithers and Houston in the previous week’s report.

In B.C. as a whole, 90 per cent of eligible people 12 and older have at least one dose, and 86 per cent are fully vaccinated.

B.C. reported 473 new cases of COVID-19 on Nov. 12, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 211,750 cases in the province.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 500 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, 5 deaths

READ MORE: Canada could authorize vaccine for kids 5-11 in ‘one to two weeks’

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.